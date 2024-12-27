Who Needs a New ‘Super Mario Maker’ When ‘Makis Adventure’ Just Crafted a Free Level Editor?

After stumbling upon Makis Adventure during the Winter Steam Sale, I was quickly drawn in. What started off as a fairly simplistic 2D side-scroller shifted gears and became much more interesting than I could have imagined. It’s not a perfect game, but it does feature some great level design alongside excellent animations and characters. But, if there’s one thing I love more than playing a side-scroller, it’s building levels for them. And now? I can do it in Makis Adventure for free.

The New ‘Makis Adventure’ Level Editor Is Essentially a Free-To-Play ‘Super Mario Maker’ on Steam

When Makis Adventure originally launched in 2023, solo developer Mateo “Zoroarts” was on a mission. Creating a platformer — let alone a Metroidvania — is not a simple task. After two years, Makis Adventure was released. After diving into it myself, I found a competent and admirable game that stood out for many reasons. While it’s not the most visually diverse game I’ve ever played, I can’t help but admire what Mateo put together by himself in that timeframe. Especially the 3D sections, which were a surprising addition to this fun little game.

Makis Adventure: Level Editor is completely free-to-play. It gives players a chance to create levels before diving into the real deal, which I strongly recommend. Plus, the ability to share these creations with other players is a major plus. Seeing as Makis Adventure is a short game, it’s an excellent way to extend the playtime of the folks who have fallen in love with it just as I have. Switching between Maki and their shark form is surprisingly fun, and with multiple different sharks that I could transform into, every level had something new to look forward to.

🚨I RELEASED MY SECOND GAME🚨



Ever since I tried out Mario Maker for the first time, I wanted to make my own Level Editor and today I released the Makis Adventure Level Editor.



Its FREE TO PLAY and out now on Steam😱🥳



Pls Retweet 🙏#Indiegame #Pixelart #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/MFNgsV0gpT — Zoroarts 🦈 Developing Rogue Jungle (@Zoroarts) December 27, 2024 Tweet by @Zoroarts on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

and now, a word from the developer

When asked about creating the level editor, Mateo had this to say:

“Making the Level Editor was a big dream for me since I loved Mario Maker back in the day. I wanted to make my own Level Editor since the release of Makis Adventure in 2023, and I’m sooo excited that I finally released this tool/game. 5 months of daily work, passion, and love went into it, and I’m very happy [with] how it turned out. I hope that you will have a fun time with the project and will make sure to further improve and develop it over time.”

Beyond his work on Makis Adventure, Mateo is also working on releasing a new roguelike called Rogue Jungle. This 3D shoot-’em-up looks like it’s right up my alley, and I can’t wait to learn more about it.