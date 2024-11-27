Steam Chose Chaos for Black Friday With Insane Sales and Deals

Valve’s done it again for this year’s Black Friday. Starting today (November 27) and going until December 4, Steam is hosting an Autumn Sale, featuring deals, sales, and discounts galore! Truthfully, there are so many top-tier discounts, there’s absolutely no way I’ll be able to compile everything here.

For those bold enough to wade through those discounted waters, here’s a handy GG.Deals link where you can scroll through the deluge of Steam deals. For the rest of y’all? Come on, we’re going into the mines!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — $17.49 (from $69.99)

Atomic Heart — $19.79 (from $59.99)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection — $9.99 (from $39.99)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $29.99 (from $59.99)

Sonic Superstars — $17.99 (from $59.99)

Hades — $9.99 (from $24.99)

The Outlast Trials — $19.99 (from $39.99)

Like A Dragon: Ishin! — $17.99 (from $59.99)

Diablo IV — $29.99 (from $49.99)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $4.79 (from $59.99)

we ain’t done yet — now, the indie deals on steam’s black Friday autumn sale

What, did you think I was just going to ignore the indies? You should know better than that by now, right? Plus, Steam has a bunch of phenomenal indie titles to offer. At this point, you have no excuse to not indulge in the indie arts!

Pentiment — $9.99 (from $19.99, and also, a 20/10 spiritual experience)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — $24.99 (from $49.99, you could argue AA or indie, but whatever)

A Way Out — $5.99 (from $29.99)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk — $19.99 (from $39.99)

Psychonauts 2 — $5.99 (from $59.99 , guys, no excuse)

, guys, no excuse) SOMA — $2.99 (from $29.99, this one is cheating a little, but again, spiritual experience)

Hollow Knight — $7.49 (from $14.99, a necessity)

Slime Rancher — $1.99 (from $19.99)

Strange Horticulture — $4.79 (from $15.99)

Untitled Goose Game — $8.99 (from $19.99)

valve razzles, dazzles, and clears the room

Indeed, Steam has gobbled up the competition! Everyone brought their A-game this Black Friday, though. PlayStation had some bangers. Xbox did their thing. Nintendo powered through some solid deals. Overall, the gaming gang’s been on their best behavior! Further, I’m compelled to indulge, but I can’t. I was certainly cleaned out by Sony, so… But, enjoy the Steam festivities!