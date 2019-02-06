Whoa, This New Charly Bliss Song Is a Pop Banger

Brooklyn, NY’s Charly Bliss stunned with their 2017 debut album Guppy, a scrappy and undeniable collection of near-perfect fuzz-pop. The ten songs hearkened back to the grunge heyday with their scuzzed out arrangements, but singer Eva Hendricks’ knack for infectious vocal melodies and self-deprecating lyrics about her therapist (“Ruby”) made the LP one of the best first statements in recent memory.



It’s easy to imagine the band sticking to their guns and subtly tweaking their already-winning formula. But with “Capacity,” the fiery first single off the band’s new album Young Enough, Charly Bliss has ditched the arena-ready guitars for synths and irresistible pop. It’s surprisingly danceable, and a pop-minded direction that wouldn’t feel out of place on a playlist with Tegan & Sara or Carly Rae Jepsen.

The band has also teamed up with Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, who directed (and appears in) the single’s music video. Hendricks said of the collaboration in a press statement, “It was a dream come true to work with Adam and Michelle on this video. ‘Capacity’ is a song about wanting to kill your inner people-pleaser, and Michelle beautifully presented a parallel concept, which warns of the perils of getting swept up in other people’s bullshit.” Watch the clip below and check out the preorder link for Young Enough, which is out May 10 on Barsuk Records.