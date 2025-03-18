Why Coffee Shops Are a Popular First Date Spot

Dating—especially someone off the internet—can feel overwhelming today. The least you can do is choose an environment that makes you feel safe and comfortable.

More people are selecting coffee shops as a first date site, finding a more casual location to get to know someone.

When you think about popular date spots, you might immediately think of a restaurant or movie theater. You know, the classic locations. But as the dating scene shifts and many of us are meeting other singles via dating apps, first-date ideas are changing, too.

Namely, many are turning to coffeehouses.

Danbi Lee, manager at the Bryant Park location of La Colombe, a staple New York City coffee shop, said she often sees over 10 first dates per week while at work.

“Coffee shops, particularly La Colombe and many others in NYC, provide a welcoming and secure environment for dates,” she told The Post. “Their relaxed ambiance and thoughtfully spaced seating foster easy conversation, while the background music remains at a comfortable volume, eliminating the need to raise your voice as you might in a bustling bar.”

Not just that, but coming from experience, a coffee date is also much lower stakes than, say, a full dinner date. In other words, if the other person is making you feel uncomfortable, or you’re simply not having a good time, you can excuse yourself after that quick cup of joe and spend the rest of the day contemplating life like most of us do after first dates.

Lee also recommended individuals pay attention to how their date treats the coffeehouse workers, as well as whether they respect the space.

“If you value organization and cleanliness, take note of how your date leaves the table,” she added. “Did they tidy up after themselves, return their dirty dishes, or dispose of their trash? These seemingly minor habits often mirror how they maintain their personal space at home.”