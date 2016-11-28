Why Did Hillary Clinton Just Follow Snoop Dogg on Twitter?

OK, so picture this. You’re Hillary Clinton, and you just lost the US presidential election to an especially hateful mozzarella stick. You delivered an extremely graceful concession speech, and now you’re taking some well-earned time away to lick your wounds and maybe, probably, drink a bunch of whiskey – it’s fine, it’s understandable.



You’ve been keeping out of the public eye, so your social media activity has been scarce for a while. But after a little bit you get bored, so you break your silence. And you do this with, on measure, the most bizarre thing you could possibly do at this moment.



What I am trying to say is this: Hillary Clinton just followed Snoop Dogg on Twitter, and it is freaking my nut.



There are so many questions. Is Hillary friends with Snoop Dogg? Has she gotten mad into Doggystyle during her downtime? Is she planning a political coup with Snoop in the VP seat to appeal to the millennial demographic?



And, moreover, how does Snoop feel? Is he proud? Is Snoop Dogg, now the unlikely star of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner alongside culinary queen Martha Stewart, looking to rebrand via his new lease of popularity with older rich white ladies? Fucking hell – is Snoop going to do a swing album? It’s a very confusing time, and I’m hoping all will be revealed sooner rather than later.



Follow Lauren on Twitter.



(Image via YouTube)



