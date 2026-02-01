Why Do We Start to Lose Our Memory as We Get Older?

Memory loss and age are inextricably linked. New research based on a massive study published in Nature Communications suggests that there’s much more nuance to the causes of age-related brain changes than age alone.

Researchers from the University of Oslo analyzed data from nearly 3,800 cognitively healthy people. They pulled together more than 10,000 MRI scans and over 13,000 memory tests from long-running studies around the world. The result is one of the most detailed looks yet at how aging brains actually change, and how those changes affect memory.

They found that episodic memory, which is the ability to recall past events, does decline with age, as you’ve probably seen when talking to an older relative, but not uniformly, something you also might have noticed while talking to an older relative.

The hippocampus, the brain’s memory hub, plays a big role, but memory loss isn’t driven by damage to just one area. Memory loss tracks with broader patterns of brain tissue shrinkage that become more noticeable after age 60, especially for people whose brains were already shrinking faster than the average.

The study also examined people carrying the APOE ε4 allele, which is associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These participants experienced faster brain volume loss and steeper memory decline, but their overall trajectory was similar to that of everyone else. The gene sped things up nut it didn’t change the basic process.

If this research holds up to scrutiny, it reframes memory loss as a slow accumulation of vulnerabilities, paired with widespread brain degradation. This has real implications for treatment. If memory loss reflects widespread brain changes rather than a single failing part, future therapies will need to target multiple brain regions and may even start treatment much earlier, which means people would need to have their brains examined earlier.

The upside is that those treatments may work across genetic risk groups, since the underlying mechanisms appear shared.