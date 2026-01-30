Why Great White Sharks Replace Their Teeth Constantly, According to Science

Great white sharks already have a reputation as one of the major bada—es in the ocean. They’re terrifying and fascinating at the same time, which is part of the appeal. People know what they are without needing an introduction, and most of that reputation comes down to the teeth.

New research shows those teeth actually changed as the shark aged.

A study published in Ecology and Evolution examined teeth from nearly 100 great white sharks across different ages and positions in the jaw. Instead of focusing on a single tooth or one stage of life, researchers looked at how teeth change across the entire mouth as sharks grow. What they found was a clear shift tied to diet.

Early in life, great whites feed on fish and squid. Their teeth start out narrow and pointed, with small side cusps that help hold onto quick, slippery prey.

Then, that starts to change once a shark reaches about three meters in length. Around that point, marine mammals enter the diet, and fish alone no longer meet the shark’s needs. Larger prey demands a different feeding strategy.

Teeth coming in after that stage grow wider and thicker, with serrated edges designed for slicing. The side points disappear. Cutting power replaces precision. Researchers also found differences depending on where the tooth sits in the jaw. Teeth near the front of the jaw remain broad and thick, handling the initial bite. Teeth farther back become narrower and angled, taking over for the tearing and slicing once the animal is secured.

The upper and lower jaws have their own purposes as well. Lower teeth focus on holding. Upper teeth focus on cutting. Together, they form a system that works efficiently without relying on a single motion or strike.

Sharks replace their teeth constantly. New ones rotate forward every few weeks. That constant turnover allows the mouth to adapt over time. Teeth forming in the jaw reflect what the shark eats at that stage of life, not what it hunted years earlier.

This research doesn’t change how people see great whites. They’re still frightening in the most mesmerizing way. But it does explain why and how they stay effective for so long. The teeth match what the shark eats at different points in its life, and they just keep rotating in as needed.

Nothing sentimental about it. Just a predator staying efficient.