Why Tupac’s Shooting Suspect Says His Case Should Be Dropped

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the man suspected of and charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, is seeking to have his case dismissed.

Per the Associated Press, in a recently filed motion Davis’ lawyer says the grounds for pursuing a dismissal are based on a 27-year delay in prosecution, as well as a failure to honor immunity agreements that they say undermine “the criminal justice system’s integrity.”

Attorney Carl Arnold is arguing that the legal system has violated his client’s constitutional rights. He alleges that Davis — who was arrested and imprisoned in 2023 — was granted immunity after confessing to a role in the homicide during a 2008 investigation.

“The prosecution has failed to justify a decades-long delay that has irreversibly prejudiced my client,” Arnold said in a statement. “Moreover, the failure to honor immunity agreements undermines the criminal justice system’s integrity and seriously questions this prosecution.”

The case of Tupac’s shooting was most recently revived over “voluminous” evidence indicating that Davis was the one responsible for killing the rapper, according to prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo.

However, Davis — who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder — denies his involvement in Tupac’s murder, and claims that his past descriptions of planning and carrying out the drive-by shooting — including in his own memoir — were “done for entertainment purposes and to make money.”

Currently, Davis is set to go to trial on March 17.