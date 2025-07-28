wife-charges-her-husband-for-lunch-and-tiktok-lost-its-mind

For some couples, love is packing lunch. For Rae Roberts, it’s also a business transaction.

The UK-based mom of two posted a TikTok showing off the salad she prepped for her husband’s workday. What really got people amped was the fact that she charges him £10 (around $13.50) a day for it. “If he’s going to spend £10 on McDonald’s, Gregg’s or wherever it may be and put money in a stranger’s pocket, why not put money in my pocket instead?” she says in the video, which has racked up over 200,000 views.

According to Rae, the arrangement keeps them both satisfied. “He’s fed and happy. I’m paid and happy.” And, really, it’s hard to argue with that kind of symmetry.

But naturally, the comment section turned into a domestic battleground. Critics called her selfish and backwards. “If you love your man, you wouldn’t charge him £10,” one user wrote. Another said bluntly: “He should kick you out.” For the doubters, the logic didn’t add up. A lunch made with love shouldn’t come with a bill.

Still, plenty of viewers had Rae’s back. “He’s absolutely getting his money’s worth,” one person commented. Another said, “Covers the cost and time it takes you.” For some, Rae’s setup was less about profit and more about fairness. And more than a few followers said they’d be charging their partners starting tomorrow.

Rae, who left her traditional job to become a content creator and full-time parent, makes it clear she enjoys caring for her family—but also values being compensated for her time and labor. In her words, it’s not about greed. It’s about equity. And maybe a good Caesar wrap.

Her video lands amid a broader online conversation about what it means to be a wife in 2025. While some women, like 19-year-old tradwife influencer Savanna Stone, are going full sundress and cottagecore, Rae’s content reflects a different kind of domestic empowerment. One where caretaking has value, even if it’s your partner on the receiving end.

At the end of the day, every relationship runs on its own kind of economy. Some couples split rent. Some trade back rubs for dishes. And some? They put salad on the table and money in each other’s pockets. Do your thing if it makes you both happy.