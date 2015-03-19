Will LED Dogs Be Banned at Festivals This Summer?

It’s 2015: the year in which Exploding Kittens is the most-backed Kickstarter to date, you can 3D print Paul McCartney for your pocket, and your iTunes is controlled by a $10,000 18-karat Apple Watch. But that’s apparently not enough for the world of useless technological inventions. Somewhere in New York City, a group of friends decided, “If wanting to write ‘hello’ on my dog in LED lights is wrong, then I don’t wanna be right.” Their company, appropriately named Party NYC, will create Disco Dog vests for small, medium and large pups–and they’re well on their way to funding their goal on Kickstarter.

So… what does this mean for the dance music world? Well, Ultra has banned all LED lights and animals (except service animals) at the festival in Miami this year. What happens if a service animal is in full Disco? Will Pasquale have a change of heart when he sees Scooter run by with “PLUR” flashing on his back? Will CRSSD rethink their stance on ‘too much kandi“? OK, probably not. Still, maybe this isn’t so far from a vision of the future:

