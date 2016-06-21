PREMIERE: Distort Your Day with Witch in Her Tomb’s Raw, Abrasive New Album, ‘Meditations’

Witch in Her Tomb has been operating in the shadows since at least 2012, clinging to anonymity and quietly releasing a demo and an EP. Both releases showed an affinity for raw punk, and also made clear just how much of black metal’s Second Wave’s love for buzzsaw guitars they’d absorbed during their formative years. Three years hence, the band’s debut full-length, Meditations, offers more of the same, with the added benefit of experience, a truly wicked guitar tone, and a whole lot of noise. If Bone Awl tried to cover an early Darkthrone song using a battery of distortion pedals, it might come out something like this.

Black metal’s flirtation with raw punk is nothing new, but when done well, makes for extremely satisfying listening. Witch in Her Tomb do it well, and if you’ve got any interest in harsh, subtly melodic (check out that triumphal swell on “X”) and wholly distorted black metal with a dash of bare-bones punk, you’re going to want to try and wrap your head around Meditations.

The album will be available come June 24 via Crippled Sound; until then, blast your earholes early below.