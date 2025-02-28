With ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Palicoes Their Most Expressive Yet, I Think It’s Time to Revisit the Palico-Controlled ‘Prowler Mode’

Thrilling combat with menacing beasts and the satisfaction of sewing their parts together for fashionable apparel. It’s the focal point of any Monster Hunter game and what everyone ultimately looks forward to. But while your focus may primarily be on your Hunter, let’s not forget who the real stars of the show are – the Palicoes. These Felyne companions, now with more personality than ever before in Monster Hunter Wilds, have been by our side for Generations (see what I did there?). Now that we’ve access to some of the most satisfying and streamlined combat yet in a Monster Hunter game, it’s time to bring back a crowd-favorite feature: Prowler Mode.

So, what’s Prowler Mode? Originally introduced in Monster Hunter Generations for Nintendo 3DS, Prowler Mode enables Hunters to take control of their Palicoes as an alternate way of hunting monsters. While more fragile than their human counterparts, Palicoes gain access to both offensive and supportive skills and aren’t limited by stamina. This makes them much more agile than normal Hunters, but without any invincibility frames when dodging, more susceptible to being “carted” in battle. Prowler Mode even has multiplayer functionality, allowing a team of up to four Palicoes to join together for some Felyne fury.

‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ is the perfect excuse for prowler mode to make its return

The feature, unfortunately, hasn’t been present since its debut in Monster Hunter Generations. And personally? I think it’s criminal. Monster Hunter Wilds has some of the most unique adaptions of Palicoes yet, both visually and in terms of personality. I’m not even talking about the absolutely ridiculous gear available for Palicoes, either. That’s a whole topic on its own. Rather, their unique attitudes, mannerisms, and the way they interact with each other and the world.

Take a moment to stand around your base camp for a bit and just observe the Palicoes. Watch as yours socializes with other Palicoes around camp, joining them in training and other activities. Sometimes, your Palico will fiddle and accidentally shock themselves on a shock trap. Within your tent, they’ll behave in various ways, and when it’s time for grub, sometimes they’ll poke you for a bite. Not to mention, Monster Hunter Wilds is the first mainline game in the series where Palicoes actually speak outside of Felyne language.

They’re very much their own, individual characters now, rather than flashy extensions of your Hunter. And with many Monster Hunter Wilds reviews echoing that this one seems like the easiest in the series, what better reason to introduce an alternate, more challenging way to play? Now’s the time, Capcom, let’s make Meownster Hunter Wilds a reality.