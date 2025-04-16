Woman Came to Interview as a Plate of Eggs. She Didn’t Get the Job.

A British boss was left completely baffled after a Gen Z jobseeker logged into their job interview looking like a breakfast plate. Not in a figurative “I’m bringing brunch energy” kind of way—in a literal, cartoon filter, sunny-side-up and toast-on-the-cheeks kind of way.

The clip, now going viral, was posted by Aidan Cramer, co-founder of AIApply, an app that helps people land jobs by using AI to craft cover letters and prep for interviews. Let that sink in: this woman was applying to work for a company that helps people get hired—while dressed, virtually, as a brunch entrée.

At first, Cramer assumed it was a glitch. “Nice to meet you! I’m not sure if you know, but there’s a bit of animation on your face,” he says politely. The candidate, whose real face is totally obscured, replies, “I’m not feeling well today,” and says she’s chosen to use the filter instead.

“I’m not sure we are going to be able to continue,” Cramer says, clearly thrown. “Is there any chance you could turn it off?”

Rather than go camera-on like a normal person, she tries a compromise—and switches to a giant strawberry filter instead. “Is this better?” she asks.

Look, the internet had a field day. People were divided between calling her an “instant hire” and calling HR. Some praised her confidence. Others (rightfully) questioned the professionalism—and also why Cramer thought it was okay to record the interview in the first place.

But here’s the bigger question: Why would anyone think this is an okay first impression? When did job interviews become personal branding exercises in chaos? At what point did “this is me, take it or leave it” overtake “put on your big girl pants and be professional”?

There’s a difference between being authentic and being unserious. Filters might be fun for FaceTime with friends, but when you’re applying for a job, you’re signaling whether or not someone should trust you with a paycheck. Showing up as a meme doesn’t exactly scream, “Hire me.”

Maybe it’s a Gen Z flex. Maybe it’s performance art. Or maybe it’s just a case of someone who didn’t want the job that badly. Either way, professionalism just got scrambled.