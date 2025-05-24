Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Her Car While She’s Driving

A woman is dead after a tragic freak accident. The incident occurred in Pennsylvania, when a tree fell on two cars, killing one woman and injuring another, police told the local ABC affiliate.

The impact of the tree hitting the cars killed a 59-year-old woman and injured a 64-year-old woman, according to the outlet.

The former woman, who died at the hospital after sustaining serious injuries, was driving a Toyota Corolla at the time, Bradenton Herald reported, citing a police report they obtained.

“It’s just kind of a freak accident,” Patrick Glynn, the deputy chief of operations for Narberth Ambulance, told the ABC affiliate. “It’s hard to kind of know [why it happened], especially on main thoroughfares like Lancaster Avenue. It happens more frequently than people think.”

After the accident, emergency workers cut up the tree and used cranes to move the larger pieces, the outlet reported.

“Very sad. Waiting to find out who and what happened to see if there is anything the community can do,” Ken Krivitsky, who drove by the scene, told the outlet. “This area has a lot of old trees, which is lovely 99 percent of the time and can be challenging some of the time.”

As for who is responsible for the tree in question, the outlet reported that it remains unclear and under investigation.

The Surviving Victim of the Car Crash Speaks Out

The injured woman was identified by the ABC affiliate as Sharon Kozden.

“I just remember being normal. Then I just remember a very harsh ugliness,” Kozden, who was driving a Nissan Altima, told the outlet. “I look down, and I saw golf ball size [bruises] on my legs, on my shins. I didn’t know if I hit a car, didn’t know what happened because it was instantaneous.”

Kozden has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

“I may start crying out of the blue, and I’m not rushing out of it. I’m also trying not to ruminate and get stuck in it,” she said. “I think I’m getting a lot of support and good advice, and friends and family have been everything.”

As for the woman who didn’t make it out alive, Kozden said, “I feel connected to her and I feel very, very sorry. Very sorry for her family, someone getting the call, the knock on the door – it does haunt me. I think she may have saved my life.”









