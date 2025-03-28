Woman Drops $40K a Year to Look Good When She Visits Her Boyfriend in Jail

This one Gen Z woman spends $40k per year on cosmetic surgeries and treatments, saying she wants to look good for her boyfriend.

Lovebird Saffron Boswell, 26, is a content creator from the UK. She told Kennedy News that she gets $40k worth of treatments—like Botox, vampire facials, and skin boosters—to look good on FaceTime with her boyfriend, 39, who’s currently in jail for a non-violent crime.

“In this situation, you need anything that you can hold onto,” she told the outlet. “And I think it helps having something to look forward to.”

Boswell explained that she’s been romantically involved with her boyfriend, Luke, for the past eight years. They’re both hoping he’ll be released within the next 18 months, The Post reported.

“It’s been extremely difficult,” she told Kennedy News. “We did try to end things for a good six months at one point, but we ended up getting back together again because we realized we just couldn’t be apart.”

As for her cosmetic treatments, Boswell said she tries to time them so they fall right before she visits her boo.

“I even canceled a visit because my eyebrow girl canceled on me, and then she rescheduled it on a visit day, and I was like, ‘No, I need to get my brows done,’” she said.

Additionally, “I get dressed up even if I’m just Facetiming him from the sofa.”

Boswell posts on TikTok about her relationship and is transparent about the work she gets done on her appearance. However, a lot of people scrutinize her for her decisions.

“The large perception is that it’s just embarrassing or it’s a waste of time and money,” she told Kennedy News. “I think if that affected me then I wouldn’t post anymore, but I really couldn’t give a damn …I’m making an investment in myself, and it helps me to feel good as an individual.”