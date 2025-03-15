Woman ‘Freaked Out’ After Finding Cardboard Cutouts of Her for Sale Online

Imagine someone creating or purchasing a life-size cardboard cutout of you without your knowledge…

That’s one New York influencer’s reality.

Kelsey Kotzur, 31, of Brooklyn, explained to her TikTok followers that someone has been selling cardboard cutouts of her on sites like Etsy, Amazon, and Walmart.

“Who is doing this to me?” she asked in the caption of the clip.

According to Kotzur, the stranger was using images from her social media to create these cutouts. Here’s a relatively new, eerily-human-like example on Celebrity Cutouts. Some are being sold for nearly $80.

“Get ready to experience the glitz and glamour of Hollywood right at home,” the website states. “With our extensive collection, you’ll find more stars than the Hollywood Walk of Fame!”

I guess that means influencers, too.

“When I decided to make videos on the internet, this is the last thing I thought would happen,” Kotzur said in her video.

To make light of the situation, some of her family members purchased the cutouts to “troll” her. However, when absorbing the actual gravity of the situation, she acknowledged the entire ordeal is, well, pretty creepy.

“I don’t know if I should be flattered or freaked tf out,” she wrote in the comments of her video. She also joked about wanting royalties for the sales.

Her followers expressed their concern with the situation.

“This is hilarious but also so weird and scary,” one person wrote.

“The duality of the internet,” another added.

A third person asked: “I mean this in the nicest way, but why would people buy this? (Who are not your family).” To which, Kotzur replied, “This is the absolutely correct take because idk lmao.”

A fourth TikTok user proposed a decent business idea: “At this point, maybe you should make your own to sell and compete? That way you can choose the outfit and pose.”