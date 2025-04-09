Woman Gives Birth to Baby Girl After Womb Transplant in UK First

The first baby born from a womb transplant in the UK was a “miracle” birth, shedding light on and cultivating hope for the future of womb transplants.

Delivered by NHS Caesarean section at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, Amy Isabel Davidson was successfully born on February 27 thanks to a womb transplant donated by her aunt to her mother.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Uterine transplant surgery can help women who are either born without a uterus or who have undergone a hysterectomy (uterine removal) for a benign or cancerous medical condition. A successful transplant can be life-changing for the recipient, offering a fertility solution to women born without a uterus or women whose uterus had to be removed.”

Amy’s mother, Grace Davidson, 36, learned she had no womb when she was diagnosed with a rare condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) at age 19. The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) defines MRKH as being “characterized by the failure of the uterus and the vagina to develop properly in women who have normal ovarian function and normal external genitalia.”

However, in 2023, Grace became the first British woman to have a womb transplant; and her daughter, Amy, became the first baby born from a womb transplant in the UK.

“We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for,” Grace said of her daughter.

“The room was just so full of love and joy and all these people that had a vested interest in Amy for incredible medical and science reasons,” Amy’s father, Angus Davidson, added. “The moment we saw her was incredible, and both of us just broke down in emotional tears—it’s hard to describe, it was elation.”

Kate Brintworth, England’s chief midwifery officer, labeled Amy’s successful birth as a “momentous moment in NHS history, and an example of how we are constantly innovating and embracing the latest medical advancements so patients can benefit from groundbreaking care.”

“Led by specialist teams from across the NHS, we should all be very proud of the health service’s role in this UK first and the hope it will bring to so many women,” she told The Times.