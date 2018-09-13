Woman Slays to Nate Dogg at Bengals Nursing Home Tailgate

This ain’t your grandma’s tailgate party. Oh, wait, sorry. It totally is.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick wanted to do some work for the community, so he reached out to a local old folks home in Cincinnati to spark a little life into their daily routine by putting on a tailgate before tonight’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Seems like they sparked a bit of life into him.

Just take a peep at what WLWT reporter Brandon Saho captured from this lit-ass nursing home lobby:

https://twitter.com/BrandonSaho/status/1040307344327012352

Lady’s cutting it up to Nate Dogg—actually what appears to be a mashup of “Next Episode” and “Regulate”—and Kirkpatrick seems to be deeply enjoying what he might have earlier written off as a routine community visit. Because this old lady is the truest OG out there.

Nate Dogg, motherfuckaaaa.