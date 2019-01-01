Everything You Need to Know About the Women’s March 2019

In early 2017, during the aftermath of President Trump’s election, around four million people gathered in Washington DC for the first Women’s March, a protest against legislation and rhetoric that harms women. Around the country, large sister marches mobilized in major cities on the same day. The historic march—the largest single-day protest in US history—was meant “to ensure that this country knows women are not happy,” according to Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory.

Women’s March, however, did not conclude their efforts after their 2017 march, dubbed the Women’s March on Washington. The following year, they organized another march on the same weekend with a new focus, a campaign called Power to the Polls, with the goal of registering and mobilizing people to vote.

Now, two years after their initial protest, Women’s March is gearing up for their third annual march, focused on keeping people energized to continue to resist policies and actions that harm women and minority communities. As an organization, Women’s March has faced ups and downs in the past three years, including most recently being accused of anti-semitism—which they have both denied and apologized for—causing the official 2019 Chicago march to be canceled. Still, they are continuing to march this year, bringing the main event back home to Washington DC, using the hashtag #WomensWave.

If you plan on attending, here’s what you need to know:

When is the Women’s March?

The main 2019 Women’s March will take place on Saturday January 19, 2019. People will begin gathering at 10:00 AM in Washington DC, the march steps off at 11:00 AM, the rally begins at 1:30 PM, and the event ends at 4:00 PM.

The Women’s March is working to increase accessibility to the march for those with disabilities. If you have a particular accommodation request, email accessibility@womensmarch.com.

If you plan on attending a sister march, check below to see if it will be held on the same date or not.

Where is the Women’s March?

The main Women’s March event will take place at the National Mall in Washington, DC. Protestors will be gathering between 12th and 3rd Street and rallying at the Lincoln Memorial. There will be a support station at Constitution Gardens, which will have porta-potties, water stations, heating tents, medic stations, and a tent where lost people can meet.

What Should I Bring?

Women’s March is in January, so no matter where you are, make sure to check the weather and dress in warm layers before you head out to march. Between rallies, speeches, and marching, these protests can run long, so bring food and a full, reusable water bottle to keep your energy up. Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes too, you’ll be on your feet for much of the day.

The first Women’s March is remembered by the colorful photographs of protesters carrying creative and clever posters. If you’d like to make a sign to bring, keep in mind that you’ll be carrying it for a while when considering shape and size.

Where is the Women’s March in My City?

New York City

Start: January 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Location: Columbus Circle

End: 4:00 PM

Host Contact Info: info@nycwomensmarch.com

Los Angeles



Start: January 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Location: Pershing Square, Downtown LA, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

End: 2:00 PM

Host Contact Info: info@womensmarchla.org

Sacramento



Start: January 19th, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Location: California State Capitol

End: 3:00 PM

Host Contact Info: info@womensmarchsac.com

Seattle



Start: January 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Location: Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

End: 12:00 PM Seattle Center

Host Contact Info: here

Cleveland



Start: January 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Location: Public Square

End: TBD

Host Contact Info: kathy@clevelandurbannews.com

Oahu



Start: January 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Location: Hawai‘i State Capitol

End: Capitol Rotunda

Host Contact Info: womensmarchoahu@gmail.com

Don’t see your city listed here? Check the Women’s March Global map to see if there’s an official march near you or to volunteer to organize one yourself.