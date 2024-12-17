World Cup 2034 Won’t Have Alcohol. No Pregaming, Either.

Don’t expect to see alcohol at the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Selling adult beverages in Saudi Arabia is not on the table, and there “is no question of beer being sold at matches,” senior sources told The Guardian.

If you’re wondering why, it’s because the country banned alcohol in 1952. You can’t even bring your own unless you’re willing to risk some serious consequences: long jail sentences, heavy fines, public floggings, and/or deportation. There’s only one shop in the country that offers alcohol, and only to non-Muslim diplomats.

Videos by VICE

Saudi Arabia was just announced to be the host of the 2034 World Cup. There’s already controversy around the selection due to Saudi Arabia’s alleged abuse of migrant workers, along with lacking minority rights and poor treatment of various groups, all of which have human rights groups up in arms.

As for alcohol not being present at the world’s largest sporting event, it’s not all that surprising. While beer and sports go hand-in-hand, there was a precedent (and a lesson learned) at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The country also has strict rules on alcohol, which meant fans were barred from imbibing unless they were rich and could afford suites.

Originally, FIFA planned to sell alcohol despite the country’s viewpoint. Just two days before the event, however, they had to cancel their plans to booze due to Qatar authorities vetoing the decision. So, FIFA lost a lot of money after ordering a lot of beer and spirits that weren’t used.

It makes a lot of sense now that news of the 2034 World Cup not having alcohol would come out so soon. They don’t want to wait until the last minute and disappoint thousands of fans—again. Guess that means no Michelob ULTRA will be found at the games.

FIFA hasn’t officially announced alcohol won’t be served in Saudi Arabia, but the report by The Guardian feels pretty spot-on with what will occur. The official announcement will probably come later, once the heated conversations around the choice of host country fizzle out.