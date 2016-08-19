Singaporean Grindcore Squad Wormrot Returns with “Fallen Into Disuse”

Singapore’s finest grindcore squad, Wormrot, has finally returned from a fairly long hiatus; without discounting various flexis and EPs, it’s been a full five years since their Earache debut, Dirge, dropped (which is about two decades in grind time). They’ve been teasing their upcoming album for about a month now. The seizure-inducing video announcement revealed the title, Voices, and October 14 release date via Earache Records, as well as a taste of the album’s first “single,” as it were, a new song called “Fallen Into Disuse.” Preorders are live now, too; cop physical versions available in Europe and North America, or just get it on iTunes.

Earlier this morning, they dropped the official music video for the track, which was filmed during the band’s recent performance at the KL Metalcamp festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It’s short, fast, and ugly—which is exactly what you want to see from a band like this. Voices also features the debut of new drummer Vijesh, who joins guitarist Rasyid and vocalist Arif on the band’s third full-length.

Videos by VICE

According to Arif, the song itself is about “unconscious abandonment from reality. Desperately trying to be accepted into the norm. At the very least. Failed miserably.”

Happy Friday!

Kim Kelly is grinding it out on Twitter.