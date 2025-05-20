Would You Rather AI or Your Parents Pick Your Next Date?

Would you trust your parents to choose your soulmate for you? I have a feeling the answer will be a resounding no from most of us.

However, I didn’t realize that so many daters would actually prefer AI matchmakers over their parents. That’s right: According to a survey by Dating.com, a whopping 73% of young adult users would rather use AI to find a partner than their own parents’ judgments.

The survey, which was covered by Social Discovery Group on Medium, outlined three key reasons why young adults would rely on AI before asking their parents to select a partner for them.

AI Is more Objective.

When you’re using AI instead of a real person who is emotionally invested in your happiness, fulfillment, and well-being, you’ll receive more objective feedback.

“AI is viewed as more impartial and data-driven, free from the biases often present in parental input,” the Social Discovery Group wrote on Medium.

I mean, I get it: our parents just want what’s best for us. But they often channel that protectiveness through their own projections. Not to mention, there could be some subconscious issues like jealousy or insecurity that tarnish their ability to properly judge a person’s character.

For example, maybe your parents associate tattoos with a character flaw. On the other hand, perhaps one of your parents was unfaithful, and now the other assumes the worst about anyone new they meet. Their feedback might be filtered through their personal biases.

AI’s input is more Relevant.

Most of our parents grew up during a vastly different time. They didn’t have dating apps, probably never heard of situationships, and seemed to be a bit more future-focused than we are today. That being said, it’s uncommon for that generation to understand the more casual mindsets of modern dating today.

“Young adults feel AI better understands today’s dating norms, communication styles, and expectations,” the Social Discovery Group said.

If you’ve ever let your parent swipe on the dating apps for you and witnessed their utter appall at the whole experience, well…you likely know that they’re not the best candidates for matchmakers in today’s dating culture.

Not to mention, I think many of our parents are a bit naive and trusting. Of course, I’m not saying you should be suspicious of every person you date, but if you’re meeting someone off an app, you also probably shouldn’t be so trusting that you’ll take everything they say on a first date as the truth. I’ve made that mistake before.

ai is less judgmental than our parents.

To put it nicely, parents can often be judgmental. I like to think every generation gets a bit more open-minded and less critical of superficial things, but those projections still arise from time to time.

When using AI, you don’t have your parents projecting their own desires or insecurities onto your potential relationship. And if they’re the over-protective types, well, you can avoid their harsh perceptions, too.

“Many prefer the non-judgmental, pressure-free experience offered by AI platforms compared to family involvement,” the Social Discovery Group reported.

Judgment often stems from our own experiences, traumas, and inner critics. If your parents are highly critical of themselves, each other, other people, and—of course—you, you probably don’t want to trust them with choosing your romantic partner.

Of course, I’m not saying you should use AI as a matchmaker, either. However, according to the survey respondents, AI does seem to be the preference. But when it comes down to it, you know yourself best.