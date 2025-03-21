‘Wreckfest 2’ Is Finally Available in Early Access, and The Stellar Racing Makes up for Its Lack of Content

After 11 years, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the original Wreckfest. It’s a game that gave me countless hours of entertainment, allowing me to live out my wildest Midwestern fantasies from the comfort of my home. It proved that rubbin’ is, in fact, racing. But as Wreckfest 2 finally releases into Early Access, we can see what Bugbear is aiming for. But fans should temper their expectations a little bit; the racing here is phenomenal, but there isn’t much content in the game right now.

‘Wreckfest 2’ Is in Very Early Access, but That Doesn’t Mean It’s Bad by Any Means

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first; Wreckfest 2 doesn’t have a lot of content right now. Currently, in the Early Access version of the game, there are a total of 4 tracks to race on, with 4 cars to pick from. That’s not a lot of content, especially for a $30 Early Access title. Comparing that to Tokyo Xtreme Racer, for example, it feels like a night and day difference. But here’s the thing; you’re investing in a product, and the product here is fantastic.

Cars feel even better than they did in the original Wreckfest. The physics are better in nearly every way. Individually damaged parts can fundamentally change how a race will pan out. Making every lap feel far more dynamic and bombastic than ever before. And what’s been shown off so far is a fantastic improvement over an already beloved game. I do wish that there was a bit more content at this point already, but I know that developing a game is a long, difficult and complicated process.

Even with the small amount of Wreckfest 2 content, races are replayable. There is already multiplayer within this version, as well. So we can race with our buddies on any of the available tracks. And everything available in the game right now is stellar. I’m just hoping that Bugbear is working on another content drop to keep fans who have been drooling for this release happy. At this point, I’m already stoked that this exists. I can’t wait to see what else they’re cooking behind the scenes.