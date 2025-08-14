Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 Removes Major Feature—and Players Are Furious

A new update to Wuchang Fallen Feathers has made most NPCs in the game immortal. The Soulslike patch even made it impossible to kill most of the game’s boss enemies. The major overhaul to the Soulslike has left many players furious and accusing the title of censorship.

In Wuchang Fallen Feathers patch 1.5, developer Leenzee has largely removed death from the game. According to many players, the recent August 12 update has made it so that most characters in the game can no longer be killed. For example, enemies will no longer turn into feathers upon defeating them; instead, they stand still.

This is especially jarring after defeating certain boss encounters, where the enemy now sits in the arena frozen.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Removes Death from the Game

The bizarre update was first discovered on the Soulslike subreddit, as players flocked to the forum to complain about the patch.

For example, one user wrote, “They made a huge portion of the NPCs immortal, which feels weird enough. But they also made a handful of bosses immortal so when you beat them they don’t feather off, they just sit in the boss room. The story has also been changed so that major bosses, in fact, do not die, but they run off and have a happy ending.”

Not only did Leenzee reportedly remove most deaths from Wuchang Fallen Feathers, but they also largely retconned the story. I’ve got to be honest, this is a pretty eyebrow-raising decision, particularly for a Soulslike game.

At the time of writing, Wuchang’s developer has not issued an official statement regarding the changes, although many players are accusing the studio of censorship.

Players Are Outraged Over Wuchang “Censorship” Changes

Following the new update going live, players flooded the Steam page of Wuchang Fallen Feathers with negative reviews. Users also took to social media platforms such as X and Reddit to voice their frustration with the latest patch. Many were just confused as to why such a major change was being introduced to the game and demanded refunds for their purchase.

“It really is a terrible retcon. Some of the changes I found were okay. Like, sure, you can’t attack civilians, or some Ming soldiers become friendly, whatever. But having the major bosses, especially the Emperor, being alive just straight up ruined the theme of the game,” a user on Reddit wrote.

Another poster exclaimed, “S**t like this is refund-worthy. We bought a game, and one month later it undergoes sweeping changes that alter the whole plot? Why? Censorship everywhere I look.”

One comment simply asked, “Can’t they just make the changes to the Chinese version?”

So what is going on here? Well, it’s hard to parse things out. Most of the information comes from drama being shared on Chinese social media. Which, as you can imagine, is a bit hard to follow. Some players claim that the studio was pressured to censor the game, although this is pure speculation.

Regardless, removing death from a Soulslike game a month after its launch is undoubtedly a choice. However, retconning the entire story outright is a significant decision that some players are understandably going to be upset about.