WWE Elimination Chamber: Danhausen Unveiled as the Crate Mystery (And He Got Booed)

After a month of teasing a mysterious crate, WWE finally unveiled what was inside at Elimination Chamber. Fans were sure that it would be the return of Chris Jericho, whose wrestling status remains up in the air. While it wasn’t Jericho, another AEW talent did debut.

When the crate first opened up, there was a lot of smoke. A coffin emerged and out came several Danhausen dancers. Then, Danhausen came out of the coffin. At first, he got cheers from the Chicago crowd, but the longer he walked to the ring, the more disinterested WWE fans became. By the end, he was being booed. Commentary tried their best to keep the audience at home engaged, but it appears they didn’t understand it. Danhausen follows in the footsteps of Royce Keys (formerly Powerhouse Hobbs) of recent AEW acquisitions.

Who is Danhausen? What to know about WWE’s latest signing

Danhausen rose to prominence on the independent wrestling scene with his engaging comedy wrestler gimmick. It eventually landed him a spot in AEW where he was partnered with Orange Cassidy and HOOK. His last appearance on AEW television was in December 2023. He did have one more appearance in the Tony-Khan-owned ROH in February 2024. Other than that, he’s been wrestling on the independents ever since.

One thing that WWE can expect, though, is to see him sell a ton of merchandise. Whether it’s Pro Wrestling Tees or Shop AEW, he moved the t-shirts, and these days that is what WWE is most concerned with. He’s also famously one of CM Punk’s good friends. They got closer when they were signed to AEW.

