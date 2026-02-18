Chris Jericho Still ‘Firmly’ Under AEW Contract, Believed To Be ‘Frozen’ (Report)

Reports of Chris Jericho’s whereabouts amidst his hiatus have been sparse, until now. Jericho last appeared on AEW television last spring, imploding The Learning Tree and the set. Since then, Bryan Keith and Big Bill have gone on their own paths without him.

Rumors emerged that Jericho was eyeing a WWE return when his contract with AEW expired. Last fall, he said he wouldn’t be opposed to another WWE run. His contract extension, signed in 2022, was believed to have expired in December, but now there’s more information into his status.

Videos by VICE

On WWE Raw in a backstage segment, there was a wooden crate that read, “do not open until February 28 2026,” the day after Elimination Chamber. Fans interpreted that to mean Jericho was finally going to return to WWE.

Chris Jericho’s Frozen Contract

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. According to Fightful Select, Jericho is still “firmly” under contract with AEW. In fact, his contract is believed to be “frozen.” With WWE in their hottest time of the year in the lead up to WrestleMania, it feels strategic.

Jericho has repeatedly spoken highly of AEW in interviews over the past few months, and AEW President Tony Khan only has positive things to say, as well. Khan told The Ariel Helwani Show in November that he hopes to retain Jericho and keep him in AEW for years to come.

“I absolutely hope we’ll get Chris back in. And a star like Chris Jericho, you negotiate a certain number of dates. Chris has always been really great about being one of those wrestlers in AEW that when he’s in, he’s all the way in. And if you think, he’s always really been a full-time part of the show.”

Jericho has been a day one signing for AEW. As the first AEW World Champion, he helped establish the company as a legitimate alternative to AEW for having his name attached. Over the years, he’s had many stables under his tutelage that propped up the next generation of talent.

VICE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.