WWE Elimination Chamber Live Results: Who Is Going to WrestleMania 42?

It’s the final Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Elimination Chamber decides the final two title challengers for Jade Cargill and Drew McIntyre. The night kicked off win the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, so it’s safe to assume the men will bookend the night.

In the women’s match, there are several who are very familiar with this structure. Alexa Bliss, who won the inaugural women’s Chamber in 2018, Asuka, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rhea Ripley. Kiana James is this year’s standout much like Lash Legend and Stratton in previous years. James entered her first Royal Rumble this year, checking off yet another career milestone.

The match felt extremely fast-paced this year. There weren’t any eliminations until all the women were in the ring, but Raquel Rodriguez was able to take out James and Asuka at the same time. While Stratton had her eye on the prize after losing the Rumble in January, Mami came out on top once again. She’s never won the Chamber, but she eliminated Stratton with the Riptide, pinning her for the win. She will now face Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship, a match that many have anticipated since Cargill’s arrival to WWE in 2023.

Next up is Becky Lynch defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against AJ Lee. These two have been feuding since last fall when Lee returned to WWE. Lee had the momentum in the early goings, but Lynch using referee Jessica Carr as a weapon changed the tide. Lee then locked in the Black Widow submission while the ref was down in the corner, and Lynch was tapping. Unfortunately, nobody was there to call it. Lynch hits Lee with the Manhandle Slam as the referee comes too and Lee somehow kicks out! As Lynch argues with the ref, Lee changes the momentum yet again. She pushes Lynch into the exposed turnbuckle and hits the Black Widow a second time to secure her first title in 11 years.

