‘WWE Raw’: Nikki Bella Competes in First Singles Match Since 2018

Nikki Bella’s WWE return is in full swing. On WWE Raw, she competed in her first singles match since 2018.

Bella was originally beginning a feud with Liv Morgan, but due to injury, WWE has pivoted. At last night’s WWE Evolution PLE, the first since 2018, Bella competed in a Battle Royal. While she didn’t win a title shot in Paris like she dreamed, she did fulfill one Divas fan’s dreams. Chelsea Green finally got her match against Nikki on WWE Raw. She’s very outspoken about her love of The Bella Twins and how they inspired her to wrestle.

In January, the former Women’s U.S. Champion said in an interview that she’s interested in being WWE’s “Diva Killer.”

“Of course. I mean, I would love to be the Diva Killer. I mean, I would love an open challenge, Divas Only. The Diva Killer, I’ll invite Maryse. I already put it out there into the universe. I’ll invite Nikki [and] I will invite Brie. I will invite any diva who wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me,” (h/t Fightful).

Nikki Bella on WWE Raw

Looks like NIKKI BELLA gained an ally! 👀 pic.twitter.com/qCF3FlX85F — WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025

The first hour of WWE Raw was very woman-focused. Bella and Green were the third match of the night, with no sign of the men. Green was accompanied by her Secret Hervice who, of course, got involved. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre distracted the WWE Hall of Famer but it wasn’t enough to keep her down long. She hit Green with her iconic Rack Attack 2.0 (though she went for the original move that was nearly career-ending. After course correcting, she picked up a win. Stephanie Vaquer came out to thwart further attacks from Niven and Fyre. Vaquer won the #1 Contender’s spot at WWE Evolution for a title shot.

