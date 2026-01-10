‘WWE SmackDown’: Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes — Who Won Three Stages of Hell?

Cody Rhodes put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre for the last time on WWE SmackDown. They’ve had an intense feud that have gone on far too long, and it’s time for someone to end it. A ‘Three Stages of Hell’ match was proposed. Essentially, it’s three different match styles and whoever has the most pinfalls at the end, wins. McIntyre chose a Singles Match, Falls Count Anywhere, and a Cage Match.

In the first stage, the singles match, McIntyre was trying to use tactics that would get him disqualified, like using a steel chair and ripping off the turnbuckle padding. It distracted the referee long enough for him to hit a low blow and a Claymore to score the first pin.



Videos by VICE

Play video

Heading into the Falls Count Anywhere portion of the match, this is where Rhodes evened the score. They brawled all through the arena and backstage but eventually made it back to ringside where Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes off the announce desk for the victory.

It was then Steel Cage time. McIntyre attempted an escape early which Rhodes stopped. McIntyre hit a suplex off the top of the cage and Rhodes hit another Cross Rhodes but only got a two count. Clearly, nothing was going to stop these two. Eventually Jacob Fatu appeared, returning from his absence. He was brawling with McIntyre which Rhodes attempted to break up. Instead, Fatu just started beating him up. This distraction led McIntyre to climb over the catch and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The last time he held a WWE Championship was at WrestleMania 40 when he beat Seth Rollins. That lasted mere seconds thanks to CM Punk interfering, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his MITB briefcase. So at least this reign is already longer than the last!



Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.