WWE, AEW, TNA, Indies: 10 Wrestlers To Watch in 2026

2025 was a remarkable year for professional wrestling. WWE began its $5 billion Netflix deal, AEW signed a huge new deal that has them streaming on HBO Max, and both companies have extended their partnerships worldwide. Plus, for the first time in years, TNA has a big rights deal with AMC. This has provided a unique opportunity for so many stars to work and get eyes on their talent. As we head into 2026 and more stars begin retiring, it leaves a ginormous hole that will be hard to fill. Who will step up to the plate?

We’ve compiled a list of stars — some you are probably familiar with and some you may not be — to keep an eye on in 2026 and beyond.

Maya World (All Elite Wrestling)

Hyan (left) and maya world (right). Credit: AEW

Maya World is a rising star in professional wrestling. At just 23 years of age, she only has three years of wrestling experience and has already achieved so much. She’s wrestled up and down the independent scene In addition, she’s made appearances for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Ring of Honor, NWA, and AEW.

During the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, Maya World and Hyan stepped up to the plate as a last-minute change. That opportunity turned into Collision appearances and a spot on the AEW Worlds End Zero Hour card. It was then announced that the two have signed with AEW. She’s already an “It Girl,” but I predict she’ll be AEW’s next It Girl soon enough!

Sol Ruca (WWE NXT)

Kevin Sabitus/WWE via Getty Images

Sol Ruca is one of WWE NXT’s brightest stars. She was created in the WWE Performance Center, making her abilities all the more impressive. Most recently, she appeared on the card for John Cena’s retirement match. She faced Bayley, a future WWE Hall of Famer in her own right. Sol defeated Bayley in that match, showing she’s got a bright future ahead of her. Plus, a co-sign from two of the GOATs? The main roster is ripe for the taking whenever she’s ready (presumably the Royal Rumble?)

Oba Femi (WWE NXT)

rich freeda/WWE via getty images

Speaking of people who have gotten a co-sign from Cena, Oba Femi. He’s another success story from the Performance Center. His first match was in 2022. Last year, he won the NXT Breakout Star tournament, which earned him a shot at the NXT North American Championship. That title has skyrocketed the WWE careers of countless Superstars. Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Damian Priest, Dragon Lee, and so many others.

Femi etched his name in history with the title win and it’s only been up from there. He faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SNME, ending as a No Contest. It set up a future rematch and a feud with Drew McIntyre, so it’s safe to say Oba’s got a bright 2026. WWE has been teasing the NXT Champion’s arrival on the main roster ever since that match.

Thekla (All Elite Wrestling)

AEW

After making a name for herself in Japan, Thekla traversed through the unknown and moved to the United States to sign with AEW. From the jump, she came in hot, racking up wins. Soon, she joined up with Skye Blue and Julia Hart as the Triangle of Madness. They’ve taken over the AEW women’s division. She most recently competed in the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match with some of AEW’s biggest stars: Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Jamie Hayter. I believe in 2026 we’ll see her with championship gold — she’s the complete package and quite frankly, is just too good a star to put it off any longer.

Kevin Knight (All Elite Wrestling)

AEW

The sky is truly the limit for a high-flying star like Kevin Knight. Right now, it feels as though we’re watching the makings of a future big player in AEW which is so exciting. They’ve gone down a similar route with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, so invest in those Knight stocks while you can. His trajectory in 2025 has been fun to watch, especially with his performance in this year’s Continental Classic. I’m fully anticipating great things for him in 2026.

Dani Luna (TNA)

TNA

Over the last few years, Dani Luna has been quietly honing her skills, and 2025 proved it. She’s been with TNA for two years and has accomplished so much. To me, she’s the face of the TNA women’s division at the moment. She’s won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, but I fully expect 2026 to be a breakout year for the young star. And if it isn’t? Something is seriously wrong. Give her the Knockouts Championship already, damn it.

Vert Vixen (Independent)

AEW

It’s truly baffling that no company has signed Vixen yet. With just six years of experience, she’s wrestled from Mexico to Japan, becoming one of the best unsigned female talents in wrestling. At one point in 2025, she held five titles at once which shows just how much she’s been grinding in a short period of time. Earlier this year, she had a tryout for WWE, but it shouldn’t be the last. Hopefully she’ll be wrestling on weekly television somewhere in 2026.

Je’Von Evans (WWE NXT)

WWE

Je’Von Evans is one of the fastest rising stars I have ever witnessed. It’s hard to believe he’s only 21 years of age. However, I’m not surprised that it’s earned him incredible opportunities this year. A lot of people can be a high-flying star, but for what they lack in promo ability, psychology, and character work, Je’Von has in spades. He’s also the best of both worlds. “The Young OG” isn’t just a gimmick.

Jordan Oliver (Independent)

ROH

There are very few people who have been grinding harder on the independents than Jordan Oliver. He’s another talent I am baffled hasn’t been offered a full-time contract somewhere. When Nick Wayne debuted with AEW, I was certain he’d follow so we’d get East West Express taking over the tag team division. AEW went a different direction and Oliver continued to do what he does best: put on a show, no matter the crowd size. He wrestled a dark match against Jay Lethal on Dynamite in August and has been turning heads in Ring of Honor. Hopefully this is a great sign for the year ahead.

Leon Slater (TNA)

TNA

Leon Slater is an undeniable talent who has very quickly become a big deal in wrestling. For years, he was one of the best talents in the UK, and TNA was the next step in his journey to the big time. With more eyes on him than ever, he’s been a huge part of the WWE-TNA partnership in 2025. Although he’s the current X-Division Champion, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had WWE NXT gold sooner than later, and I can’t say I’d blame WWE for jumping at the opportunity to get him as soon as it’s possible.

Honorable Mention: Alec Price (Independent)

ROH

I invested in Alec Price stocks years ago and if you keep up with indie wrestling, you probably did too. He moves so confidently in the ring in a way that you don’t see very often. He clearly has the drive needed to make it big, but he’s often booked in the midcard because he’s a reliable hand. In my opinion, he should be a way bigger deal on the indies than he is, but with more eyes on him in Ring of Honor, I hope that changes in 2026.