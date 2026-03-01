WWE’s Bronson Reed Undergoes Surgery

Bronson Reed is wasting no time in his road to recovery. The rising star in WWE’s Vision stable recently suffered a torn bicep in his qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. Reed was slated to win the match, making it all the more unfortunate and the devastation was clear on his face. Reed immediately booked a trip to Alabama to be evaluated and undergo a successful arm surgery. He shared the news to his social media ahead of the Chamber. “Surgery done. Tomorrow is DAY ONE [sic]. The road back. #BRONSONREED,” he wrote.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reported that Reed was slated to have a dominant performance inside the cage. He would’ve taken out LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams. However, those eliminations came courtesy of Logan Paul.

WWE

What’s next for the vision?

Luck has not been on The Vision’s side. Seth Rollins was injured late last year forcing him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. He was kicked out of the group and written off television. Then, Bron Breakker got injured ahead of the Royal Rumble. Now Reed is out of action for an indefinite amount of time. While all members of the original Vision stable are injured, Paul remains. He replaced Jey Uso in the Chamber and was taken out by a returning Rollins who stomped his head into the mat, allowing Cody Rhodes to eliminate him.

Rollins made it clear that when he’s cleared he’s coming for the World Heavyweight Champion.

“There’s a ton of guys that I’d like to get in the ring with. But the bottom line is, whoever is holding on to my World Heavyweight Championship, because what you’ve got to understand is, I never lost that title,” he told ESPN First Take (h/t: The Takedown on SI). “I was forced to give that title up due to injury, so I want my title back. Right now, CM Punk is holding on to that title, but he’s going into WrestleMania here very shortly.”

“Actually, Elimination Chamber, since we’re talking about it, he’s got to get past Finn Balor. Finn Balor, a former Universal Champion, so Finn Balor could be taking that into WrestleMania. Either way, somebody’s defending that title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and whoever comes out of that. I want next, boys. That title’s mine. I never lost it!”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.