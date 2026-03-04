Xbox Game Pass: Cyberpunk 2077 and Every Other Game in March 2026 Wave 1

A new month has arrived and Xbox Game Pass is about to make a ton of additions to its growing catalog of games available to subscribers.

Every Title in Game Pass March 2026 Wave 1

Xbox Game Pass dropped some hints that Cyberpunk 2077 would be coming to the service soon just a few days ago and now the confirmation has arrived. In addition to the other games that had previously been announced for the early March drop, the CD Projekt RED RPG is also coming to the Xbox Game Pass Library.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for Cloud and console gaming starting on March 10 for subscribers at the Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Premium tiers. Although the title is more than five years old now, there have been a ton of updates that make it well-worth revisiting or playing for the first time for gamers who haven’t checked it out yet.

Available now:

Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

Coming soon:

to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4 EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 4 Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – March 5 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – March 5 Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10 Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud and Console) – March 10 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium

(Cloud and Console) – March 10 Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 12 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 12 DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17

The March updates include a lot of exciting additions and changes for subscribers. Silksong being added to Game Pass Premium is a big win for subscribers at that tier. Additionally, RPG fans have a ton of great options with the recently added additions of Final Fantasy III and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

There may be additional surprises that arrive later in the month, but for now, that’s everything Xbox has officially announced. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more updates and a look ahead to what games will be leaving at the end of March and what might arrive in April 2026 on Game Pass.