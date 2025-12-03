Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 5 Games In December 2025, Including One AAA Title

A ton of exciting additions have arrived on Xbox Game Pass now that December is here, including the 33 Immortals game preview and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, but a new month also means a handful of titles will be leaving the library.

Games Leaving Game Pass on December 15

screenshot: Warner Bros.

The first batch of games rotating off of Xbox Game Pass in December includes three titles that will no longer be available after December 15. This collection includes 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, but, luckily for fans of the fighting genre, Mortal Kombat 1 (2023) will be available via Game Pass starting on December 10.

Videos by VICE

Still Wakes the Deep is a psychological horror game from 2024 that has been available in the Game Pass library since the summer of 2024. Game Pass subscribers who haven’t played it yet and don’t want to miss it could likely start the game soon and finish the short campaign before the game drops off the service. Finishing the game with a focus on the main story only takes roughly eight hours.

The third game leaving on December 15, Wildfrost, is a deckbuilder that takes around a dozen hours to complete on average. There are lots of extras in the game for players who want to continue playing after the first completion.

–Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

–Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC)

–Wildfrost (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Games Leaving Game Pass on December 31

Play video

The second batch of games leaving will drop off of the service on December 31. Carrion is a 2020 horror title and Hell Let Loose is a 2021 first-person shooter.

-Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

-Hell Let Loose (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Games Are Coming To Game Pass in December 2025?

screenshot: Microsoft

Although it’s always sad to see popular titles rotate out of the Game Pass library, December is bringing a laundry list of new titles to help fill the void. These titles have all already arrived on Game Pass this month or will be available in the coming weeks:

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 3

Now with Game Pass Premium



Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 3

Now with Game Pass Premium



33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 4

Now with Game Pass Premium



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 4

Now with Game Pass Premium



Routine (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



A Game About Digging A Hole (Cloud, Handheld, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 9

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Death Howl (Handheld & PC) – December 9

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Dome Keeper (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 9

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Mortal Kombat 1 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Bratz: Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 11

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Gamers should be sure to take note of which tiers of Xbox Game Pass each title is available for and which modes each game is available in (handheld, PC, Cloud, console, or all of the above).

As Xbox Game Pass has continued to grow and evolve into supporting multiple tiers and varying game modes, it has become a bit more important for users to track exactly which games are available for their particular subscription tier and gaming setup.