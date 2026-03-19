Xbox Is Finally Adding a Feature Fans Have Wanted for Years

Microsoft just announced a new wave of updates and changes to the Xbox interface and settings, including a welcome change that will improve the experience for fans of live-service and multiplayer games like Fortnite, Marvel Rivals, or Battlefield.

Quick Resume Settings

Quick Resume is an amazing feature of the Xbox Series consoles and makes seamlessly jumping back and forth between games a breeze, but there are some titles that it doesn’t work very well for.

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A lot of games that have an always online component can trip up quick resume and cause timeouts and disconnects. Fans have been vocal in the Xbox community about this issue for years and Microsoft is finally ready to test out a feature that will allow users to opt out of Quick Resume on a game-by-game basis.

With this update, players can disable Quick Resume on a per-game basis to ensure those games always launch fresh. You can find this option by opening the More options menu on a game tile in the Quick Resume Group and selecting the Manage Quick Resume option, or by going to any game tile and selecting Manage game and add-ons > Quick Resume settings.

This should be a welcome change for fans of multiplayer games and hopefully it rolls out to all console owners in the near future after it finishes its testing window.

The newly announced lineup of Xbox Insider tests included a few other cool additions, as well.

Xbox is expanding the number of groups players can add to Home from 2 to 10. Managing groups is now easier too, as reordering now uses the same familiar experience as reordering games on Home. The team also made it more intuitive to pin groups to Home in My Games & Apps and made it easier to see which groups are already added.

Players will also be getting some more color customization options. Instead of being limited to the existing system colors, players with access to this new feature can now create a custom color. Use the sliders to dial in the perfect hue and shade. Players will also see a subtle splash of their chosen color in the Guide, which can be turned off at any time in Settings > General > Personalization > Customize the guide.

Starting today, select Xbox Insiders can begin testing these new features and changes. These features will roll out more broadly to additional Insiders and then to all players over time.