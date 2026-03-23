Xbox Partner Preview Will Reveal New Game Announcements This Week

Another Xbox Partner Preview is right around the corner to offer Xbox fans a closer look at a handful of the biggest third-party games that are coming to Xbox and PC this year.

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The Xbox Partner Preview, for those who aren’t familiar with the recurring presentation, is a special platform for Xbox to highlight some of the upcoming games from third-party partners. Although it doesn’t focus on first-party Xbox games, there are still usually some very exciting announcements during these presentations.

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The March 2026 Xbox Partner Preview will return this Thursday, March 26. The event takes place at 10am ET and fans can tune in on Twitch or YouTube to watch along.

Every Title Confirmed for the Xbox Partner PReview

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All titles confirmed for the March 2026 Xbox Partner Preview:

Stranger Than Heaven

An update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Plus new looks at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action-RPG set in the world of James S.A. Corey’s legendary series

This is a pretty solid starting lineup before the event even gets into any surprises. Sci-fi fans in particular have been looking forward to learning more about The Expanse: Osiris Reborn on Xbox, so a deeper dive into that title will be a welcome bit of new intel. Some fans are even hoping for that a concrete release day will be shared during the presentation. That said, a 2026 release date may be a long shot for this one.

Stranger Than Heaven is likely to draw some attention as well, thanks to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s involvement. Fans of Yakuza may be interested in this open-world action-adventure game set in 1910s-1940s Japan.

Fans of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will also want to tune in to find out what new details are being shared in the latest game update.

The announcement also went on to promise that there would be additional reveals and announcements at the event:

“That’s not all we’ll have for you, with first looks and announcements from more great games coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass.”

At this point, there haven’t been any reliable leaks or rumors about what those other first looks and announcements will be. Usually a few days before the events some of the details make their way out, but so far this particular lineup of announcements remains a mystery.

Gamers can check back on Thursday, March 26 at 10am ET to watch the Xbox Partner Preview.