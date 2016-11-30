Yamamura the Edamame-Eating Pigeon is Nintendo’s Best New Character

I picked up Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS just a few minutes ago. Sure, I expected a pared-down version of the Wii U course-building title that gave me so much joy last year, but I did not expect that even the loading screen would bring a smile to my face.

As soon as you start up and the game gets your save file ready, an adorable pigeon starts pecking away at a pile of edamame:

He’s cute and dainty and he wears a big old Mario badge on his chest. Maybe that badge is his chest. He’s clearly into Mario, is all I’m saying.

Soon after, Yamamura introduces himself, and teaches you how to build courses! I had never personally met this little guy before, but Yamamura (named apply after Mario level designer Yasuhisa Yamamura) has appeared in Mario Maker before, as a downloadable “mystery mushroom” costume!

He’s also starred in his own line of Mario Maker comics, often yelling “Coo!” at people.

Here’s his official bio: “He’s a pigeon. That much is clear. For reasons beyond our understanding, he’s also a master of Mario course creation. He loves edamame and long walks in the park.”

Yamamura, you’re the best bird.