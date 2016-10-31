Yoooooooooooo, There’s Gonna Be a New Japandroids Album Next Year

Yoooooooooooo! Dude, this is gonna be nuts. Duuuuuude. Dude. Buddy. Oh jeez. Oh man. Holy shit. This is huge. You remember Japandroids, the guys who made the rockingest album ever, Celebration Rock, and, like, seriously, man, these guys are so sick. We’ve been waiting since 2012 to go flying down Fire’s Highway again, and now we’re about to. The band just announced their new album Near to the Wild Heart of Life is coming in 2017 and, yo, how life-affirming does that sound? Can you wait for the riffs? It’s gonna be crazy. We’re already ready to sing along. This is really gonna blow your mind, man. Dude. Duuuude. Just watch the video. Damn.

​​​Screengrab via YouTube

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.