‘You and I Were Separated at Birth’: Behind Pamela Anderson’s Sisterly Bond With This Early 2000s Hip-Hop Icon

It’s always kind of interesting to see which Hollywood celebrities befriend one another, like Pitbull and John Travolta or 50 Cent and Bette Midler. Fascinatingly, Lil’ Kim also once revealed a celeb bestie that was kind of a surprise, revealing that she was very close with the iconic bombshell that is Pamela Anderson.

In a resurfaced XXL interview, Kim—a mainstay in late 90s and early 2000s hip-hop—chatted about her life and career, at one point opening up about her friends and friendships. “I love my girlfriends,” she said. “They keep me grounded and not only that, women need women in their life. Period. You need a woman that is gonna be as real as you are. That’s the only people I subject myself to, only real people. People who are sorta like myself, who understand.”

She then went on to reveal that she built a close friendship with Pam Anderson after working together on a few different proijects, such as Anderson’s late ’90s show V.I.P. and collaborated with the actress’ now-ex husband Tommy Lee on the Methods of Mayhem song “Get Naked.”

“Myself. I’m black and of course she’s white, but we’re the same,” Kim said, delving into her and Anderson’s friendship. “I would love to look like her.” Notably, the oulet also shared a comment from Tommy Lee , sent via email: “WE LOVE THE QUEEN BEE!!!”

Elaborting, Kim shared, “Pam was saying that she said to Tommy, ‘Me and Kim are gonna be friends for a long time,’ and I said, ‘You know something Pamela? It’s hard for me to be real, for me to be myself around you cause I love you so much. It’s just hard.’ But she was like, ‘Oh, girl don’t you worry. I think with us being around each other more and calling each other more, that will help. We are gonna be fine.’”

“She was so down to earth and I would think someone of her status in Hollywood would not be,” Kim added, before concluding, “She was just beautiful. She said, ‘I think you and I were separated at birth.’ And I was like, ‘I know, ’cause we were just born to be sisters.’”