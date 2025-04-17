You Can Thank TikTok for These Wild Kool-Aid Sneakers

Crazy sneakers are nothing new. Seemingly every other week, there’s a new drop in the market that has people sprinting to stores to get hold of the latest kicks. More and more, we’re seeing companies not traditionally associated with footwear tapping into this industry, and the latest to do so is… Kool-Aid?

That’s right, everyone’s favorite giant pitcher of fruit punch has teamed up with Nike to release two limited edition sneakers that feature the iconic mascot on their flap. They’ve even linked up with NBA superstar Ja Morant to attach his name and signature footwear to the project as part of his Ja 2 Line.

Videos by VICE

Kool-Aid Sneakers Are a Thing Now Thanks to TikTok

And all of this can be credited to a viral TikTok trend that reignited interest in the Kool-Aid brand. The viral sensation saw people taking different packets of the powder and mixing them together to create their own blends.

Naturally, more and more people started to post their own, and it quickly became a hit with the hashtag racking up more than 26 million videos. Some of the clips even mixed the packages with other products like Sprite or Coca-Cola.

As ridiculous as a Kool-Aid and Nike team-up may sound, the work put into the creation—and the final product—is impressive. The two variations feature Morant’s favorite Kool-Aid flavors, one being Blue Raspberry and the other Lemon Lime.

Admittedly, many of these shoe releases tend to be overdone. How many times have you seen a shoe and said to yourself, “Who would ever wear that?” The Kool-Aid kicks actually are the opposite of that. The pink and blue colors with the yellow hue soles all work together to create something that is appealing to the eye. Plus, the Kool-Aid Man being highlighted front and center on the shoe’s flap is pretty dope.

There’s even a subtle nod to the iconic mascot running through walls in the design. The cracked brick look that is set behind the Nike logo is intertwined in a clever way so as not to be too gaudy.

My only question is this: does this shoe give me the strength to burst through the walls and shout, “Ohhh yeah!” If so, consider these sneakers sold.