You Wanna Cry, Pal? Here’s boygenius Playing a Tiny Desk Concert

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers are each uniquely equipped to reduce you to a blubbering mess. Together, as boygenius, they’ve formed an indie supergroup who seem hellbent on making you weep in public. The trio’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert, uploaded this morning, is everything that you might expect: close three-part harmonies, delicate acoustics, and wholesome (but poorly told) jokes. They played “Souvenir,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Ketchum, ID,” from their self-titled debut EP. It’ll make you cry, but you probably knew that already. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

