Your Monthly Horoscope: October, 2018

Libra season is here! Libra might be the sign of balance but that doesn’t mean this season is free of drama. Venus retrograde comes to teach us lessons about value, plus a new moon in Libra and full moon in Taurus bring new beginnings and important endings.
Libra
Your ruling planet Venus starts its retrograde this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Scorpio
Scorpio season is almost here. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
Will Libra season be light and sweet this year? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
Venus retrograde is sure to be interesting. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aquarius
New adventures are on the way. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
October brings transformation. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aries
This is a big month for your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
There’s a full moon in your sign. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
Libra season is usually your flirtiest time of year—but what will Venus retrograde mean? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
What will Venus retrograde mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
Lots of surprises arrive this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Virgo
Venus retrograde will bring important realizations. Read your monthly horoscope here.
