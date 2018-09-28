VICE
Your Monthly Horoscope: October, 2018

Libra season is here! Libra might be the sign of balance but that doesn’t mean this season is free of drama. Venus retrograde comes to teach us lessons about value, plus a new moon in Libra and full moon in Taurus bring new beginnings and important endings.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus starts its retrograde this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Scorpio season is almost here. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Will Libra season be light and sweet this year? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Venus retrograde is sure to be interesting. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

New adventures are on the way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

October brings transformation. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries

This is a big month for your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

Taurus

There’s a full moon in your sign. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Libra season is usually your flirtiest time of year—but what will Venus retrograde mean? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

What will Venus retrograde mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Lots of surprises arrive this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Venus retrograde will bring important realizations. Read your monthly horoscope here.

