Your Monthly Horoscope: October, 2018

Libra season is here! Libra might be the sign of balance but that doesn’t mean this season is free of drama. Venus retrograde comes to teach us lessons about value, plus a new moon in Libra and full moon in Taurus bring new beginnings and important endings.

Your ruling planet Venus starts its retrograde this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio season is almost here. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Will Libra season be light and sweet this year? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Venus retrograde is sure to be interesting. Read your monthly horoscope here.

New adventures are on the way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

October brings transformation. Read your monthly horoscope here.

This is a big month for your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

There’s a full moon in your sign. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra season is usually your flirtiest time of year—but what will Venus retrograde mean? Read your monthly horoscope here.

What will Venus retrograde mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Lots of surprises arrive this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Venus retrograde will bring important realizations. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.