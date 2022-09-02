Your Monthly Horoscope: September 2022

A new season is here—but Mercury is retrograde in Libra and then Virgo, calling us to revisit the past before moving forward. Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow in Gemini, too. A full moon in Pisces inspires powerful emotional release, and the new moon in Libra rings in a peaceful, harmonious fresh start.
Aries
It’s a productive time of year for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
This is your season of fun, romance, and creativity, dear Taurus: Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
You’re focused on your personal life. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
It’s a busy season for you, dear crab! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
You’re thinking about luxury and security. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Virgo
Happy solar return, dear Virgo! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Libra
You’re reconnecting with yourself before your birthday season. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Scorpio
It’s an exciting time for your social life! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
It’s time to stand in the spotlight, dear Sagittarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
This is a season of adventure and opportunity. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aquarius
You’re exploring romance and creativity! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
It’s an exciting moment for love and partnership. Read your monthly horoscope here.