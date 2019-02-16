VICE
You’re Right to be Angry at Activision Blizzard, So Let’s Talk About It

​Image courtesy of Activision Blizzard
During a week in which Activision unceremoniously laid off 800 people while simultaneously bragging about record revenue, we find ourselves confused and angry, yet quietly optimistic about the possibility of change. We also explain how economics works. Why pay for a college textbook? You’ve got us! Elsewhere, Patrick, Natalie, Cado, and Rob talk excitedly about the big announcements at Nintendo Direct—Mario Maker 2! Link’s Awakening! Tetris 99! Rune Factory 4!—and wildly speculate about Hollow Knight’s just-announced sequel. Also, is Metro: Exodus any good? Maybe? Why can’t you put the language into Russian? Questions!

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!

