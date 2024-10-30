Illegal Erectile Dysfunction Pill Could Have Deadly Side Effects

A popular, non-prescription erectile dysfunction drug has been linked to serious side effects, causing Australian authorities to stop shipments of the product from entering overseas.

According to a warning by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Ziyinzhuangyang tablets—which many people apparently use to treat their bedroom problems—contain the undeclared substance sildenafil. Since sildenafil is a prescription-only medicine, Ziyinzhuangyang tablets are illegal.

Videos by VICE

“Sildenafil can interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, potentially lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) wrote. “People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease are often prescribed nitrates. Sildenafil, whether taken alone or in combination with other medication, can cause serious side effects.”

The Ziyinzhuangyang tablets they tested were purchased online rather than at a pharmacy.

“Ziyinzhuangyang tablets pose a serious risk to your health and should not be taken,” the administration stressed.

Years ago, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) made this same warning, noting that sildenafil—the active ingredient in Viagra—can only be administered via a prescription. In other words, your doctor will have to work with your unique health history and consider other medications you’re taking before giving you the pill.

While this was common knowledge in the U.S. back in 2016, shipments have apparently continued to be made overseas.

“We advise consumers to exercise extreme caution when purchasing medicines from unknown overseas websites,” the TGA stated. “For your safety, always buy medicines from reputable sources and consult your healthcare provider or local registered pharmacy if you have any concerns.”