Zodiac Sign Matches With the Most Sexual Chemistry, Ranked

Astrology has opinions about a lot of things—your career, your communication style, whether you’re going to have a good month. But its take on sexual compatibility might be its most useful contribution to humanity. Some pairings generate a spark. Others generate something closer to a controlled explosion.

Clinical sexologist and astrologer Stefanie Weiss literally wrote the book on this. In Sex and Your Stars: A Sexologist’s Guide to the Erotic Energy of the Zodiac, Weiss maps out which signs bring out the most intense erotic energy in each other—and why. The combinations below consistently land at the top of that list.

Videos by VICE

1. Scorpio and Pisces

Scorpio wants depth. Pisces lives there. When these two find each other, the connection usually skips past the surface entirely and lands somewhere far more consuming. Scorpio provides the intensity; Pisces provides the imagination. Neither has much interest in keeping things casual.

2. Aries and Scorpio

Aries and Scorpio share exactly one speed: full throttle. Aries has fire and a need to pursue; Scorpio has laser focus that makes whoever’s in the room feel like the only person on earth. These two don’t really do subtle, and they don’t really do slow either. That works out well for everyone involved.

3. Leo and Sagittarius

Two fire signs with serious enthusiasm for each other. Leo wants to perform and be adored; Sagittarius is genuinely delighted to oblige while bringing their own adventurous energy to the equation. Weiss describes these connections as “sizzlingly hot”—with the caveat that the flame needs tending to sustain it. While it lasts, though, nobody is complaining.

4. Taurus and Scorpio

Taurus and Scorpio sit directly across from each other on the zodiac wheel, and that opposition creates a crazy pull. Taurus is unhurried, sensual, and very physical. Scorpio is all-consuming and emotionally charged. One grounds the other; the other cracks the first one wide open. It’s a pairing that you never forget.

5. Libra and Leo

Libra’s entire orientation in the bedroom is toward their partner’s pleasure—attentive, generous, and genuinely turned on by turning someone else on. Leo, who thrives on attention and reciprocation, is essentially the ideal recipient of that energy. The give-and-take between these two operates at a level most pairings spend years trying to develop.

6. Virgo and Scorpio

Nobody sees this one coming. Virgo runs a tight ship emotionally, and Scorpio has zero regard for that. But Scorpio has a way of getting under Virgo’s skin that nobody else really can, and the version of Virgo that surfaces afterward is something else entirely. Focused, uninhibited, and all in. Scorpio called it from the start.