The Best Things We Saw at Zona Maco 2016 [Photos]

A few days ago we showed you some of the things you could do during Art Week in Mexico City. The festival, Zona Maco 2016 came to an end over the weekend, and now we present to you a selection of some of the most popular works among attendees. Instagram profiles showed preferences for certain parts of the exhibition, including sculpture Soumaya Toilet, a golden vagina, Botero pieces, and colorful abstract sculptures, all creative expressions that fulfilled their aesthetic, transcendental, and meaningful roles.

See a few of attendees’ favorites, and let us know what you enjoyed at Zona Maco 2016 in the comments, below:

In between Anish Kapoor Una foto publicada por Melhem Haddad (@melhem.haddad) el 8 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 10:43 PST

The #INM took my baby away, they took her away, away from me. #institutonacionaldemigración Una foto publicada por Ariem Sgremo (@no_es_mario) el 8 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 11:07 PST

Dandelion Carpenters Workshop Gallery Una foto publicada por Melhem Haddad (@melhem.haddad) el 8 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 10:25 PST

Amor, Paul Kasmin Gallery Nueva York – Zona MACO 2016 Una foto publicada por Oswaldo Morales (@xt_hisashi) el 8 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 10:00 PST

“Una de las obras más sobresalientes de #zonamaco2016” @forbeslifelatam Una foto publicada por galeriahilariogalguera (@galeriahilariogalguera) el 7 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 9:11 PST

Una foto publicada por Estudio Revolucion (@estudiorevolucion) el 7 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 7:48 PST

HENRIQUE FARIA | BUENOS AIRES #zonamaco2016 Una foto publicada por figgsdesign® (@figgsdesign) el 7 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 2:50 PST

DURBAN | MIAMI #zonamaco2016 Una foto publicada por figgsdesign® (@figgsdesign) el 7 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 3:04 PST

@KasminGallery #IvánNavarro Tuning 2015 #High #Tone #Tune #Bass #Mute #Deaf #ZonaMaco2016 Una foto publicada por Alekzis (@alekzis) el 7 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 5:08 PST

