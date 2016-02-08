The Best Things We Saw at Zona Maco 2016 [Photos]

A few days ago we showed you some of the things you could do during Art Week in Mexico City. The festival, Zona Maco 2016 came to an end over the weekend, and now we present to you a selection of some of the most popular works among attendees. Instagram profiles showed preferences for certain parts of the exhibition, including sculpture Soumaya Toilet, a golden vagina, Botero pieces, and colorful abstract sculptures, all creative expressions that fulfilled their aesthetic, transcendental, and meaningful roles.
See a few of attendees’ favorites, and let us know what you enjoyed at Zona Maco 2016 in the comments, below:
Videos by VICE
Click here to learn more about Zona Maco.
A version of this article originally appeared on The Creators Project Mexico.
Related:
Flower Mandalas Become Electric Artworks That Can Heal
Mexican Day of the Dead Celebrations Bring Creativity to Life
A Mechanical Sculpture Reframes the Legacy of Mexican Migrant Workers