The Beats Pill Is $50 Off, and It’s Still One of the Coolest Bluetooth Speakers Around

Spring is here. Sort of. It’s been a weird, cold year, and winter’s edges are bleeding into the early days of spring, but I have it on good authority that real, gen-u-ine springtime weather is, in fact, on its way. That means poolside Saturdays, backyard cookouts, park hangs, and beach trips, and what’s all that without tunes?

The Beats Pill is one of the more popular wireless, portable Bluetooth speakers on the market. Chalk it up to its compact form—about the size of a plastic bottle of Aquafina. Retailers have toppled off a full third of the Pill’s retail price, marking it down from $150 to $100, just in time for beach weather.

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a good deal, just not an infrequent one

Let’s get this out of the way. The Beats Pill is often on sale for $100. It’s one of those deals that isn’t a fake deal. Retailers do actually sell it at full price quite often. It just whipsaws between the full price and a sale price, often the same $100 sale price that we’re highlighting right now.

That doesn’t make it unworthy. Knocking $50 off a $150 speaker is still a hell of a good deal. It’s got an IP67 rating, meaning that you can subject it to the dirt of a campground and the sand of a beach blanket without gumming up its guts, and you can brave brief rain showers in the park or even drop it clumsily into the pool without the speaker being any worse for wear.

Small as it is, it’ll run for up to 24 hours on a single charge. As with any wireless speaker that relies upon battery power in lieu of a power outlet, the louder you crank it, the shorter its battery life. But 10 minutes of quick charging can give you two hours of life, if you need to top it off when the hang lasts longer than you’d anticipated.

If you’d have asked me three months ago if you should’ve bought the Pill when it was on sale for $100, in anticipation of summer activities, I’d have told you to wait; it’d go back down on price closer to good weather.

Now at the cusp of true bathing suit weather, I’d tell you that you may as well hop on this deal, even if you’re at higher latitudes where the frosty days of early spring aren’t yet giving up their fight. I wouldn’t take it as a given that the Pill will go on a bigger sale if you wait.