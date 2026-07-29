Are cbdMD’s THC Micro Mints the Best Way to Microdose Weed?

I love the idea of THC being put into breath mints, even if that also makes them look slightly suspicious in a different direction.

cbdMD’s Delta 9 THC Micro Mints are tiny peppermint mints with 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG each. The bag I tested had five mints, which made me laugh because, personally, I wanted to take the whole bag. That would have been 12.5mg THC, which is much closer to my actual edible dose.

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But that’s not really the point here. These are microdose mints, not “get me high AF” edibles. I tried taking two at a time during the workday, and that felt like the right vibe for me: subtle calm, a little focus, and a slight pick-me-up without feeling like I had taken a whole edible.

The peppermint flavor helps the whole thing feel normal. They taste crisp and refreshing, and they’re discreet in the way only mints can be. Nobody sees someone take a mint and thinks, “ah yes, weed.” If anything, they look more like tiny pills than cannabis, which is maybe its own problem, but definitely makes them easy to keep low-key.

They hit quicker than I expected, too. About 30 minutes in, I noticed I felt less riled up, which is what makes a microdose worthwhile.

Read our guide on How to Microdose Weed.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

I had to remind myself these are supposed to be tiny-dose mints. Each Micro Mint has 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG, so if your tolerance is low, one mint might be the move. For me, one was basically a suggestion. Two was where I started to feel chill, a little more locked in, and less tense during the workday.

Buy it if: you want a discreet microdose that looks nothing like a weed gummy.

you want a discreet microdose that looks nothing like a weed gummy. Skip it if: you’re trying to get actually high from one mint.

you’re trying to get actually high from one mint. Best part: the peppermint flavor is crisp and normal in a way that makes the whole thing feel low-key.

the peppermint flavor is crisp and normal in a way that makes the whole thing feel low-key. Biggest drawback: the five-count bag disappears fast if you’re taking more than one at a time.

How I Tested cbdMD THC Micro Mints

I tested these during the day, because microdosing at night doesn’t tell me shit.

I started with one mint, then tried two at a time because 2.5mg THC is too low for my tolerance. Two mints gave me 5mg THC + 5mg CBG, which still felt subtle, but more useful. That was the dose where I noticed a slight shift in my usual irritated baseline.

I also had to test the actual mint part, because if you’re going to make weed mints, they should at least behave like mints. So yes, I kissed my partner after taking one to see if my breath still passed the test. It did. The peppermint was crisp enough to feel like a real mint.

The tiny bag was another test. It was definitely child-resistant, and maybe adult-resistant if your hands are not cooperating. I eventually got it open, but I would not call it effortless.

What It’s Like to Actually Take cbdMD Micro Mints

cbdMD’s Micro Mints taste like real peppermint mints, which sounds obvious until you remember how many weed products somehow mess up the easiest flavors. They’re minty, refreshing, and small enough that taking one doesn’t feel like eating candy. The mint actually left my mouth feeling fresher.

The discretion is the whole point. Nobody can assume you’re taking THC. If anything, they look more like tiny pills, which is why I would keep them in the bag and not loose in a purse, drawer, or nightstand. That is also what makes the packaging important. The mints are small, the dose is low, and the whole product looks extremely normal at first glance, so this is not something I’d leave floating around outside its original bag.

Photo CrediT: Maha HAq

Effects & Onset

If I had to pinpoint anything noticeable, I suppose the Micro Mints hit me around the 30-minute mark. Not because I suddenly felt high… I just felt less pissed off, which is honestly a useful metric during a workday.

One mint did nothing for me, but I expected that. It’s only 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG, so it’s supposed to be tiny. Two mints maybe did something. Still very subtle, but I felt calmer, a little more focused, and slightly less bitchy.

This is not my sleep dose. I know some people use them that way, but I would need way more than five of these mints to feel tired. For me, these worked better as a daytime “please make me normal” microdose.

The full-spectrum extract is a nice detail, and the CBG fits in well here. CBG is non-intoxicating, so it’s not the part making you feel high, but it’s often used in weed products that are trying to feel more clear-headed or functional. I don’t want to oversell it because these are still very low-dose mints, but the effect felt clean and functional instead of foggy. CBG doesn’t turn the mint into some magical focus pill, but paired with a tiny THC dose, it made the microdose feel more whole.

cbdMD Delta 9 THC Micro Mints at a Glance

Dose per mint: 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG per mint (full-spectrum extract)

Flavor: Peppermint

Best for:

THC microdosing

Daytime use: workday calm, subtle focus

Discreet dosing

On-the-go use

Lower-tolerance THC consumers

Pros:

Looks like a regular mint

Full-spectrum extract

Hit quicker than expected

Easy to stack doses

Small enough to carry anywhere

Cons:

Too subtle if you want a real edible high

I needed two at a time to feel anything

Mints can look pill-like

Child-resistant bag can be hard to open

Photo Credit: MAha HAq

Pricing & Availability

cbdMD sells the Delta 9 THC Micro Mints in three sizes: $14.99 for 5 mints, $29.99 for 20 mints, and $39.99 for 30 mints.

I would only buy the 5-count if I were testing them for the first time. It’s cute, but it disappears quickly if you’re not a one-mint person. Since I liked taking two at a time, that bag would last me two uses. The bigger bags make more sense. Each mint has 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG, so you can stay low, take two like I did, or slowly add more.

cbdMD does not ship THC products to Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, and Virginia, so check your state before ordering.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats THC edibles.

The Minty Bottom Line

cbdMD’s THC Micro Mints are for when I want a tiny weed nudge, not a whole ass edible.

One mint was too subtle for me, two was better. And that gave me enough calm and focus to feel useful during the day. The peppermint flavor is fresh, the mint format is discreet, and I like the 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBG combo for a functional microdose. I just wouldn’t buy the five-count again unless I were only trying them once. That little bag goes fast.

If you want something stronger, get a gummy. If you want something small, low-key, and easy to stack slowly, these are a fresh pick.