Art Therapy By Alex Norris April 17, 2015, 7:58am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard By Alex Norris / @DorrisMcComics Previously: Sight for Sore Eyes Videos by VICE Smoke Tagged:Alex Norris, Art, Comics!, comix, dorris, Flopsy, penis Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE I Spent a Week Living as Joe Rogan 02.20.17 By Graham Isador Making People Laugh for a Living Sucks 01.11.17 By Sam Tallent Have You Ever Tried Investing… on Weed 01.11.17 By Luke Winkle Photo via Met Police It Is 2017 and I Insist We Use This New Slang for Crack Cocaine 01.06.17 By Joel Golby