Currently pursuing a BFA in photography at the School of Visual Arts, Cooper Winterson is finishing a thesis that explores a contradiction of adolescence: how we join groups to forge our identities. His work confronts how, from an early age, we make sacrifices to both be accepted and be our own person. This photo appears in his forthcoming self-published book, A True Friend Is a Special Blessing from God.
The Contradiction of Adolescence
Currently pursuing a BFA in photography at the School of Visual Arts, Cooper Winterson is finishing a thesis that explores a contradiction of adolescence: how we join groups to forge our identities. His work confronts how, from an early age, we make sacrifices to both be accepted and be our own person. This photo appears in his forthcoming self-published book, A True Friend Is a Special Blessing from God.